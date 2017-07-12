Brockton: Yellowman’s Attorney Says They’re Committing to Having Property Clean

Hanover’s Yellowman was due in Brockton Housing Court Wednesday for a hearing on the cleanup of his property.

“We’re committing to a September date to have the property clean,” said his attorney, Brian Cook.

The Town of Hanover has been trying since November to get 73-year-old Harold Watt – who prefers Yellowman – to clean up around his property, citing safety concerns.

Cook told WATD that due to health problems throughout the process, the cleanup has not moved along as hoped. In court, he said that Yellowman had hernias that needed surgery.

“Harry and his buddy, Joe Vissa have been picking up each bumper, hubcap, and bicycle on their own and putting it in the dumpster or giving them away,” said Cook.

“Now we have to get to a point where we enlist a bigger organization to help us get the things out of there.”

Yellowman previously told WATD he wanted to sell his property, saying he was frustrated with the process.

“I feel like when you can’t do what you want, be left alone, I feel like I’m living in a prison to society,” said Yellowman.

Since then, the community has been rallied behind Yellowman, asking how they can help. Cook said anyone who wants to help out can call him.

“I’ll put them in touch with other people who’ve started a GoFundMe page, and people who are volunteering their time to help rebuild the stairs,” said Cook. “Anybody with an interest in helping Harry would be greatly appreciated. Who knows, maybe Harry has some gift he can pass onto people.”

He doesn’t think Yellowman actually plans to sell.

“I think he’d like to be through with the aggravation,” said Cook. “But I think once it’s done, it’ll be home again.”

Yellowman was not in court on Wednesday. WATD last spoke with him in June, where he said he was hoping for brighter days ahead.

“I’m just going to take it slow. One step at a time,” said Yellowman. “I will get my hair back, yellow. Happiness, sunshine. I hope.”

A review hearing was set for September 13 at 2 p.m.

