Cape Cod: 12 People Rescued from Overturned Boat Near Buzzards Bay

– Posted on July 26, 2017Posted in: Local News
The Coast Guard says twelve people were rescued from an overturned sail boat near the Hog Island Channel in Buzzards Bay.
A nearby boat, the Disco Volante, helped nine of the 12 people out of the water shortly around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.
The Coast Guard and other agencies rescued the other three people.
According to the Coast Guard, one child was injured and was initially taken to Tobey Hospital in Wareham.
Photo courtesy: Lt. John Doherty, Barnstable Sheriff’s Office.
Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond!
Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising:
(781) 837-1166
Advertising
About Lenny Rowe
Lenny Rowe is one of the newest addition to the WATD News team.
He grew up in Pembroke and was an intern at WATD in 2012 -- his senior year at Pembroke High School. A 2016 graduate from Suffolk University, Lenny left the City of Boston and now lives in Rockland.
Lenny has covered extensive events in news and sports, from the trials of James "Whitey" Bulger and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.
Outside of WATD, Lenny covers high school sports for The Boston Globe.
Lenny can be reached at Lenny.Rowe30@Gmail.com