Cape Cod: 12 People Rescued from Overturned Boat Near Buzzards Bay

The Coast Guard says twelve people were rescued from an overturned sail boat near the Hog Island Channel in Buzzards Bay.

A nearby boat, the Disco Volante, helped nine of the 12 people out of the water shortly around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The Coast Guard and other agencies rescued the other three people.

According to the Coast Guard, one child was injured and was initially taken to Tobey Hospital in Wareham.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising