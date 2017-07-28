Carver: Fire at Vacant Home Under Investigation

A fire in vacant Carver home is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and the Carver Fire Department.

The call of fire coming in Thursday night at around 10:15 from a passerby to 55 Wenham Road.

Carver firefighters arrived on scene to see heavy fire showing in the one and-a-half story home with a detached garage.

Carver Fire Chief Craig Weston says they did primary and secondary searches of the building, with no injuries reported.

Plympton provided mutual aid with a tanker at the scene and Plymouth provided an engine to cover the central station.

The fire was put out in about 20 minutes- crews remained on scene to overhaul the site.

The chief says there is a significant amount of fire damage to the home.

It’s unknown if a fire Wednesday night in an empty Kingston house is related to the Carver fire, both fires are under investigation.

