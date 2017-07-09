Carver: Two Suspects Arrested in Series of Car Break-ins

By
Garo Hagopian
Posted on July 9, 2017Posted in: Local News, News

Police in Carver are reminding people to lock their cars, after at least four of them were broken into.

It happened early Friday in the Crystal Lake area.

Investigators say several things were taken, including a purse, wallet, phone, cash, and sunglasses.

None of the cars was locked.

A tip from a resident led police to two people, ages 16 and 19, and some of the stolen items.

The teens will appear in Wareham District Court.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising
Tags: ,

About Garo Hagopian

Garo Hagopian has been a member of the WATD family as a weekend news anchor since 2008, and has been a writer-producer-editor at WBZ in Boston since 1996.