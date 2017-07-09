Carver: Two Suspects Arrested in Series of Car Break-ins

Police in Carver are reminding people to lock their cars, after at least four of them were broken into.

It happened early Friday in the Crystal Lake area.

Investigators say several things were taken, including a purse, wallet, phone, cash, and sunglasses.

None of the cars was locked.

A tip from a resident led police to two people, ages 16 and 19, and some of the stolen items.

The teens will appear in Wareham District Court.

