Carver: Fatal Head-On Collision

A collision involving a sedan and a motor home leaves one person dead.

Carver Police say that at approximately noon on Sunday emergency crews responded to a crash on Tremont St. near the Wareham town line.

A preliminary investigation has determined that a 2004 Buick Lesabre crossed the center line striking a motorhome head-on.

The Buick’s driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man, was taken to Tobey Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the motor home and a passenger were also transported to Tobey Hospital, their name and current condition hasn’t been released.

The incident is being investigated by Carver Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising