Cohasset: 21 First Responders Rescue a Man Who Fell into a 10-Foot Hole

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on July 19, 2017Posted in: Local News

 

PCTRT had 21 firefighters representing 12 departments who worked with Cohasset FD to rescue a 37 YO male from a 10-15' hole. Photo Credit: Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team

PCTRT had 21 firefighters representing 12 departments who worked with Cohasset FD to rescue a 37 YO male from a 10-15′ hole. Photo Credit: Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team


Assistant Fire Chief John Dockray says that at 12:17 am Wednesday police and fire were sent to 25 Ripley Rd. for a man who had fallen into a hole.

Upon arrival they found a 37-year-old man who was roughly 10 feet down in a dried up septic tank in the back yard of the home.

A firefighter was lowered into the hole to assess the man and provide any necessary medical treatment.

The Plymouth County Tech Rescue Team was called in to assist the Cohasset Fire Department.

Dockray says that it took roughly 20 minutes to remove the man from the hole.

He was then Med Flighted to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The man’s name and medical condition hasn’t been released.

DXFD Technical Rescue Specialist Alex Merry communicates to a victim who was trapped in a hole overnight in Cohasset. Photo Credit: Duxbury Fire PIO

DXFD Technical Rescue Specialist Alex Merry communicates to a victim who was trapped in a hole overnight in Cohasset. Photo Credit: Duxbury Fire PIO

 

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers, and on air radio hosts and personnel.