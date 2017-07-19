Cohasset: 21 First Responders Rescue a Man Who Fell into a 10-Foot Hole



Assistant Fire Chief John Dockray says that at 12:17 am Wednesday police and fire were sent to 25 Ripley Rd. for a man who had fallen into a hole.

Upon arrival they found a 37-year-old man who was roughly 10 feet down in a dried up septic tank in the back yard of the home.

A firefighter was lowered into the hole to assess the man and provide any necessary medical treatment.

The Plymouth County Tech Rescue Team was called in to assist the Cohasset Fire Department.

Dockray says that it took roughly 20 minutes to remove the man from the hole.

He was then Med Flighted to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The man’s name and medical condition hasn’t been released.

