Dedham: Pre-Trial Conference for Man Accused of Firing Gun in South Shore Plaza

The case for a Quincy man accused of sparking a lockdown at South Shore Plaza was in court Tuesday.

Police say 24-year-old Michael Spence fired a gun inside the Macy’s back in February.

At his arraignment in June, he entered a “Not Guilty” plea to charges that included Armed Assault with Intent to Murder and Assault and Battery Attempt by Discharging a Firearm.

His case was in court for a pre-trial conference Tuesday. Spence was not present.

His attorney, Mark Bennett, told WATD that there were “identification issues” and wants to ensure a fair trial for his client.

At his arraignment, Spence’s face was not shown.

“Just like everybody else that was at the mall that day,” said Bennett. “Mr. Spence was shopping, and left the mall at the time of the event.”

A motion was filed after the arraignment to preclude cameras from the courtroom.

Spence is currently being held in Norfolk County Jail on $75,000 cash bail. His attorney was asked how Spence was holding up.

“I suppose as well as can be expected,” said Bennett. “Someone who hasn’t been convicted of any crime, and is being held on a very high bail.”

Bennett says as the case moves forward, he hopes to have the opportunity to address the bail.

The next pre-trial hearing was scheduled for September 12.

