Duxbury: Bank Teller Awarded for Helping Senior Avoid Financial Scam

In Duxbury during a special “Coffee with the Cops” a woman was awarded for her role in stopping a senior citizen from being scammed out of thousands of dollars.

WATD’s Amy Leonard has more in this audio report:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/v-Coffee-with-the-Cops.mp3

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising