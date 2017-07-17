Falmouth: 5 Rescued Off Cape Cod Coast

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on July 17, 2017Posted in: Local News

Five people have been rescued from a burning boat off the coast of Cape Cod.

The United States Coast Guard tells New England Cable News a good Samaritan helped the people off the burning 32-foot (9.75-meter) vessel Sunday morning.

The Coast Guard was able to bring the five people back to a Falmouth, Massachusetts shore. There were no reported injuries.

A salvage company has recovered the capsized vessel.

