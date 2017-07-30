Goldie’s July 28, 2017 Hot Sheet

July 28, 2017

Foodies

Parlez-vous français? Long Island’s Peconic Escargot is the first ever USDA certified fresh snail farm in the USA! After “wrangling with the powers that be” (4 years) to obtain Official USDA Certification, proprietors Taylor Knapp and wife Katelyn have been up and running ‘bout a month or so offering up their tasty treats ~ high in protein low in fat, never canned always fresh. Get Some!

Peconic’s earthy Snail Caviar

Delicacies include Peconic’s Snail Caviar $150.00 1 oz. A dozen in shell Escargot $15.00 ½ lb. shelled Escargot $40.00

Shipping fresh overnight **Chefs, local Boston Wholesale Contact

Click on the podcast player below to listen to Thursday, July 27th “Goldie’s Hot Sheet” on 95.9 WATD’s The South Shore’s Morning News Broadcast with Peconic Escargot’s Taylor Knapp!

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/AirCheckGoldie0727.mp3

Style

Linksoul! John Ashworth’s SoCal lifestyle brand’s celebrating 5 years. Linksoul’s got two brick and mortar locations, booming online sales, a stake in “Goat Hill Park” a local golf course just down the road, a tribe of #Linksoldiers, true ambassadors of the brand ~ all in all, lookin’ good, feeling good John Ashworth!

Linksoul Store ~ Gentlemen’s Boutique

Linksoul’s Fall 2017 Offerings ~ Use Exclusive “Goldie’s Hot Sheet” Online Discount Promo Code “Goldie25” at checkout

Click on the podcast player below to listen to Thursday, July 20th “Goldie’s Hot Sheet” on 95.9 WATD’s The South Shore’s Morning News Broadcast with Linksoul’s John Ashworth!

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/AirCheckGHS_07_20_17.mp3

Culture

Pick up some Classic Art! By Lee Wybranski, a name synonymous with the world’s finest golf Championships! Nothin’ more flattering on your wall than a signed original Wybranski poster!

Lee’s signed posters range from $30 ~ $225.00 a piece

Click on the podcast player below to listen to Thursday, July 13th “Goldie’s Hot Sheet” on 95.9 WATD’s The South Shore’s Morning News Broadcast with Lee Wybranski!

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/AirCheckGoldieBounce07_13.mp3

Gadgets

Keep it movin’! For those who just can’t keep still the Fidget Cube is a fun (addictive) tool (toy) to help focus your energy

Antsy Labs Fidget Cubes

6 sides to play on ~ click, glide, roll, spin, flip, breath ~ lend for a well of joyful, never-ending fidgeting …! Price $22.00 a piece



