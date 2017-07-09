Goldie’s July 7, 2017 Hot Sheet

July 7, 2017

Jim Deneven’s Annual! Outstanding in the Field Cross Country Culinary Tour of North America has begun!

With 87 events worldwide in 2017 to choose from, if you can find a seat at the long table it’s a one of a kind experience

Since 1999 Outstanding in the Field has been setting the long table

Local East Coast site tickets still available



Click on the podcast player below to listen to Thursday, June 29th “Goldie’s Hot Sheet” on 95.9 WATD’s The South Shore’s Morning News Broadcast featuring Outstanding in the Field

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/AirCheckGBG0629.mp3

Jaunt

Don’t miss! The Inaugural Equestricon, Premier International Horse Racing Lifestyle event ~ Racing Convention, Fan Festival and Trade Show coming up August 13 ~ 15th in Saratoga Springs, NY

The first of it’s kind ever!

Equestricon



Click here for tickets and more info!

Click on the podcast player below to listen to Thursday, June 22nd “Goldie’s Hot Sheet” on 95.9 WATD’s The South Shore’s Morning News Broadcast with America’s Best Racing’s Dan Tordjman

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/AirCheckGBG0622.mp3

Culture

Gentlemen’s Apothecary! The Lucky Bastard Company has a wonderful line of handcrafted organic lip balm ~ hand poured and labeled outta Venice, CA

Founded by two brothers, Chad and Luke Lieski it’s worth a look …

Click on the podcast player below to listen to Thursday, July 6th “Goldie’s Hot Sheet” on 95.9 WATD’s The South Shore’s Morning News Broadcast featuring “Lucky Bastard Company”

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/0706-AirCheckLuckyBastardCompany.mp3

