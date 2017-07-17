Golf News: Special John Ashworth & Linksoul Apparel July 20th SSMN “Goldie’s Hot Sheet” Giveaway!

Thursday, July 20, 2017 ~ Coming up on this week’s 95.9 WATD’s The South Shore’s Morning News “Goldie’s Hot Sheet” at 8:40 am ~ we’re talking golf culture, lifestyle and fashion with golf apparel icon John Ashworth, co-founder of Linksoul Apparel

John Ashworth and his Linksoul Family

Much more than a fashion brand, Linksoul is a philosophy, one that harkens golfers back to the soul of the game. Slogans like “Make Par, Not War” are the heart of this socially conscious and global community oriented brand

Linksoul’s 5 Basic Principles:

Time with friends

Time with family

Time in nature

Physical exercise

Making stuff with your hands

Linksoul is a transitional line of clothing co-founded by John and his nephew Linksoul Art Director, Geoff Cunningham. Luxurious 100% cotton minimalist modern designs are meant to be seamlessly worn from the links to the street, for business and travel, even surfing. Calming hues of color based upon the traditional Japanese color palate are the staple of Linksoul’s casual and comfortable garments

Ambassador and #Linksouldier Golf Channel’s own Matt Ginella

Linksoul Lab Huntington Beach is located at the Pacific City Shopping Mall, just a block from the Pier. Linksoul Lab’s vision is that of an “old school gentlemen’s boutique shopping experience with a SoCal vibe ~ a bit of everything.” Specially curated brand partners like custom putter company Edel, sunglasses, grooming products, surfboards, even vintage bikes are scattered throughout. Linksoul Lab’s are designed as places for shoppers to explore, enjoy and simply hang out …

Linksoul Lab, Huntington Beach location

Linksoul Lab Headquarters in Oceanside, CA is housed in one of the oldest buildings in the area just two blocks from the ocean along the Coast Highway. It’s an experimental hub, a place to meet, socialize and get connected to the community ~ an event space, showroom, art gallery as well as Linksoul’s main design center and storefront

Just about a mile away is Goat Hill Park, a municipal golf course that the Linksoul Team, Oceanside locals and celebrities helped save from ruin, in the process launching a Caddie and Leadership Academy for local youths

Linksoul Caddie and Leadership Academy at Goat Hill Park

Thursday, July 13th $250.00 Linksoul Gift Certificate Giveaway!

John Ashworth and Linksoul have been so kind as to provide “Goldie’s Hot Sheet” with a $250.00 Gift Certificate that we’ll be giving away Live On-Air after the segment, so be sure to tune in for your chance to call in and win! Listen Live globally online at www.959watd.com/streaming

Exclusive 95.9 WATD 25% off Special Promo Code

Linksoul is also offering listeners of 95.9 WATD an exclusive special 25% off online purchases ~ Simply head on over to Linksoul.com and surf around! When ready to check out ~ type in Promo Code “GOLDIE25”

And btw, if you haven’t noticed John Ashworth is as kool as it gets in golf!

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising