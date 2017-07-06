Hanscom Air Force Base: Concerns Over Truck Prompt Evacuations at Air Base

Portions of Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts have been evacuated due to concerns about a truck. 

In a message posted on the website for the base, security forces became concerned following a routine vehicle inspection at a gate leading to the facility.

State police said the screening found indicators of potentially hazardous material.

The base said it put a response team in place and closed the Vandenberg Gate. Several nearby base facilities were also evacuated.

The state police bomb squad and air wing has responded to the base in Bedford to investigate.

No injuries have been reported.

