Hanson: Hospital Reuse Committee Shares Their Recommendations

Lots of possibilities are on the table for the space that once occupied the Plymouth County Hospital in Hanson.

Final Plymouth County Hospital Reuse Committee member Phil Clemons shares one option on the table that was also presented to the Board of Selectmen last winter:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/719FPCHRC1.mp3

Clemons shares another potential option for the area:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/719FPCHRC2.mp3

Because the Final Plymouth County Hospital Reuse Committee is a recommending committee, any potential choices of reuse under consideration will have to be submitted in the form of an article, to be voted on at Hanson’s Special Town Meeting in October.

The Committee meets again on August 9th at Hanson Town Hall.

