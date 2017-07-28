Hanson: Plymouth Man Pulls Car 16 Feet While Hand Walking in Attempted World Record

– Posted on July 28, 2017Posted in: Local News
A world record may have been set on the South Shore.
The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office say Mark Kenny made a hand walk yesterday at Whitman-Hanson Regional High School while pulling a car as part of the Plymouth County Drug and Alcohol Resistance Education Summer Program.
Kenny pulled the car more than 16 feet and the effort was recorded on video and submitted to the Guiness Book of World Records for review.
If approved this wouldn’t be Kenny’s first world record Guinness Book of World Records title, with his first world title being achieved in 1994.
Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond!
Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising:
(781) 837-1166
Advertising
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.