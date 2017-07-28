Hanson: Plymouth Man Pulls Car 16 Feet While Hand Walking in Attempted World Record

A world record may have been set on the South Shore.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office say Mark Kenny made a hand walk yesterday at Whitman-Hanson Regional High School while pulling a car as part of the Plymouth County Drug and Alcohol Resistance Education Summer Program.

Kenny pulled the car more than 16 feet and the effort was recorded on video and submitted to the Guiness Book of World Records for review.

If approved this wouldn’t be Kenny’s first world record Guinness Book of World Records title, with his first world title being achieved in 1994.

We had a soon-to-be new World Record at DARE Camp Mark Kenny hand walked into history pulling this car pic.twitter.com/fpvuq8FJCO — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) July 27, 2017

