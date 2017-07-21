Hingham: Fingerprints Lead to Arrest for House Break

Hingham Police say a set of fingerprints lead them to an arrest of a Stoughton man for a house break.

The break in at the HMS Fitzroy Drive home was reported on July 7 when the resident returned home after being away for a week.

Entry to the home was gained through a rear ground floor bedroom window that had been pushed open and had its screen cut.

Jewelry, including a Rolex watch, a lap top and prescription medication were taken during the theft. The net worth of the stolen items totaled approximately $8,000.

Detectives located fingerprints on the window near the cut screen and got a description of a possible suspect that matched the description of a man who was previously arrested the month before for allegedly stealing medication from a home he was visiting.

Officers then arrested 36-year-old Paul M. McDonald at his Stoughton home on charges of Breaking and Entering in Daytime to Commit a Felony, Larceny from a Building, and Larceny Over $250.00.

He was arraigned Wednesday in Hingham District Court and ordered held on $1,000 cash bail.

McDonald will return to court on August 2.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising