Hingham: Fingerprints Lead to Arrest for House Break

Dan McCready
Posted on July 21, 2017Posted in: Local News

Hingham Police say a set of fingerprints lead them to an arrest of a Stoughton man for a house break.

The break in at the HMS Fitzroy Drive home was reported on July 7 when the resident returned home after being away for a week.

Entry to the home was gained through a rear ground floor bedroom window that had been pushed open and had its screen cut.

Jewelry, including a Rolex watch, a lap top and prescription medication were taken during the theft. The net worth of the stolen items totaled approximately $8,000.

Detectives located fingerprints on the window near the cut screen and got a description of a possible suspect that matched the description of a man who was previously arrested the month before for allegedly stealing medication from a home he was visiting.

Officers then arrested 36-year-old Paul M. McDonald at his Stoughton home on charges of Breaking and Entering in Daytime to Commit a Felony, Larceny from a Building, and Larceny Over $250.00.

He was arraigned Wednesday in Hingham District Court and ordered held on $1,000 cash bail.

McDonald will return to court on August 2.

