Hingham: One Man is Dead Following a Standoff on Saturday Night

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says that at approximately 9:00 p.m., Hingham Police responded to a report of a barricaded male at 4 Edgar Walker Court in Hingham.

Officers secured the perimeter of the home and contacted the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council, who responded.

A reverse 911 call was made to residents in the area.

At around 7:15 a.m. Sunday Hingham Police found the man inside the home, dead of a gunshot wound.

The state Office of Chief Medical Examiner accepted jurisdiction.

Hingham Police contacted State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office to investigate what’s being labeled as a suicide.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

