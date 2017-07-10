Hingham: Over 130 Motorcycles Ride for Captain Lew

In Hingham, the 9th annual Captain Lew Memorial Run had its biggest turnout to date.

Over 130 riders rode from Hingham to Bourne to honor Lewis Amonte, a lifelong Hingham resident. The ride supports Captain Lew’s Crew, which provides funds to youth athletes in need.

“We’re not the biggest charity in the world, but we do what we can,” said his son, Tony Amonte. “We give all our money away – 100 per cent of the proceeds are given back into the community and kids.”

Despite being from a big sports family, Tony Amonte knows what it’s like not having resources growing up.

His father had to quit his job after suffering a heart attack. It meant more time with family, but limited finances.

“We had a lot of people help us when we were younger, giving us hand-me-down equipment and things like that,” he said.

“A lot of times when we had the opportunity to do something, someone gave us that opportunity,” said Kelly Amonte Hiller. “I think my dad was really appreciative of that.”

Kelly would go on to win nine NCAA lacrosse championships – seven as a coach, two as a player – and was elected to the U.S. Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2012.

Tony played 17 years in the National Hockey League, finishing among the top American-born scorers in history.

It was a jump-start his children needed to pursue their dreams — something their father never forgot.

“He always gave back to the community and the kids in the area,” said Amonte Hiller.

His legacy continues through the ride on a route he used to take.

“In today’s day and age, sports are expensive,” said Amonte Hiller. “We want to try to help kids that maybe don’t have the chance to maybe play with the other kids that have the resources.”

Just before the 9th annual run, Tony Amonte said they were closing in on $100,000 raised.

“It’s nice just to get out and remember my father and what he loved to do,” he said.

For more information on Captain Lew’s Crew, visit captainlewscrew.com

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising