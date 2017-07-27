Kingston: Early Morning Fire Under Investigation

Kingston Fire crews were on the scene earlier today of a building fire. The call of fire coming in around 4:30 a.m. for a reported structure fire at 117 Wapping Road.

Fire Captain Adam Hatch tells WATD News that the building has been vacant for quite some time and there were actually pieces of the first floor missing.

At one point firefighters had to be ordered out of the building for their own safety. Plymouth and Duxbury both provided mutual aid and the Kingston Building Inspector was called to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation by the Kingston Police and Fire and the state’s fire marshal’s office.

