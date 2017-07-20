Kingston: Lt. Gov. Polito Praises Town for Energy Savings Programs

At the end of her visit yesterday, Lieutenant Governor Karen Polito called Kingston unique and an outstanding example for the other cities and towns of Massachusetts for its energy savings programs. With Department of Energy Resources Commissioner Judith Judson, she toured the Kingston Intermediate School and the Kingston Elementary School to see how state grants have worked to produce $290,000 in energy savings for the town. The schools have LED lights, advanced heating and cooling systems and other efficiencies.

