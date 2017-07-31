Kingston: Town-Wide Cost Savings Energy Program in the Works

Many Kingston residents are being entered into a town-wide cost savings energy program.

The Town of Kingston and Colonial Power Group announced the formation of the Kingston Community Choice Power Program.

Town Planner Tom Bott explains how the program works.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/KingstonEnergy1.mp3

The program is estimated to produce a combined savings of over $32,000 per month for the town’s businesses and homes.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/KingstonEnergy5.mp3

Bott says residents who use Eversource’s basic service will automatically be enrolled in the program, but those who wish to opt out can do so.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/KingstonEnergy2.mp3

Those wishing to learn more about the program can attend informational sessions being held Wednesday at the Kingston Council on Aging.

The first session takes place at 2 p.m. and the second session starts at 7 p.m.

