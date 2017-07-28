Kingston/Carver: Two Recent Fires Considered Arsons

Two recent fires have been labeled arsons.

Jim DeSimone, a spokesman with the State Fire Marshal’s Office tells WATD News that the Kingston fire, which took place around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at 117 Wapping Rd., was labeled as arson.

The second fire took place around 10:15 Thursday at 55 Wenham Rd. in Carver.

That fire has also been labeled as arson.

DeSimone says that while both fires were arsons there is no evidence at this time to indicate the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Arson Watch Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.

