Live from Gerard Farm in Marshfield on Friday, July 14 from 11 AM – 2 PM

– Posted on July 7, 2017Posted in: Remote Broadcasts
Join Rob Hakala and celebrate National Ice Cream Day at Gerard Farms! The first 25 WATD Listeners get a free regular sized ice cream cone! Regular sized ice cream cones will be only .99 cents, ALL DAY LONG!
Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond!
Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising:
(781) 837-1166
Advertising
About WATD Web Editor
WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers, and on air radio hosts and personnel.