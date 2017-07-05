Live from Health Express Urgent Care in Kingston on Monday, July 10th from 11 AM – 2 PM

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on July 5, 2017Posted in: Remote Broadcasts

health express story

Join WATD’s Rob and Lisa, hosts of the South Shore’s Morning News as they broadcast live from the Grand Opening of Health Express Urgent Care in Kingsbury Square in Kingston on Monday, July 10th from 11 AM – 2 PM!

Light refreshments will be served. 

Stop by and meet the doctors!

182 Summer Street
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 626-5340

www.healthexpressma.com/locations/kingston-ma

