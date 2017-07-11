MA: Gov. Baker Reviews Budget for Fiscal Year 2018

The budget for Fiscal Year 2018 is now on Governor Charlie Baker’s desk for review.

Sen. Vinny deMacedo was on the conference committee that crafted this year’s budget.

Sen. deMacedo says that the budget process this year was especially difficult.

Now, Governor Baker has until the start of next week to veto any parts of the budget that he does not like.

The legislature then has the chance to override the Governor’s veto with a 2/3 vote in each chamber.

