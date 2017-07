The Massachusetts State Supreme Judicial Court rules that state court officers don’t have the authority to detain people suspected of being in the U.S. illegally if that person is not facing criminal charges.

Christine James sat down with Plymouth County Sheriff Joe McDonald to discuss exactly what that means:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/07-25-17-Sherrif-Joe.mp3

