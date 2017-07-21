MA: State Rep. Muratore Supports Changes to Recreational Marijuana Law

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on July 21, 2017

Gov. Charlie Baker is promising to carefully review a bill that makes changes to the state’s voter-approved recreational marijuana law. State Rep. Matt Muratore of Plymouth says he support the changes to the recreational marijuana law to protect communities.

Muratore spoke with WATD’s Christine James:

