Marshfield: Charter Review Committee Makes Recommendations

The Marshfield Charter Review Committee is recommending certain conditions in the town’s hiring of a future Finance Director and Town Manager.

CRC Chair Bill Bowers shares why the committee is behind an official Finance Director position in town:

At Thursday night’s meeting, the CRC also determined that anyone looking to fill the position of Town Manager should not have served as an elected official in Marshfield for at least two years.

However, none of these recommendations will be finalized until the charter is adopted. Chairman Bowers provides an estimate of when that time would be:

The Marshfield Charter Review Committee will meet again on August 10th.

