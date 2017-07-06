Marshfield: Gas Grill Blamed for Starting House Fire

By
Christine James
Posted on July 6, 2017

A Marshfield building fire is blamed on a gas grill in close proximity to the home at 15 Alden Road.

Christine James has details in this interview with Marshfield Fire Chief William Hocking:

 

About Christine James

Christine James is the Managing News Editor, and anchor at WATD. She has been a fixture here since 1990. Along the way in her WATD newsroom journey, she has won numerous broadcast awards including the Associated Press and Edward R. Murrow National Award for "Best Newscast."