Marshfield: Man Pulled From Water, Hospitalized

A man has been hospitalized after he was pulled from the waters off Rexhame Beach.

Marshfield Fire Chief William Hocking tells WATD News crews were called to the scene at 2:20 p.m. Monday and arrived to find bystanders performing CPR.

Crews continued to perform CPR before the victim, described as a man in his 60’s, was transported to South Shore Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

We are continuing to follow this story we will provide you with more information as we receive it.

