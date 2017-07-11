Marshfield: The Search for a New Town Administrator is On

After nearly a decade as Marshfield’s Town Administrator, Rocco Longo says he will be retiring in February.

“I’m going to be 66 in February and I’ve been in the business for 42 years,” said Longo.

“I’ve been doing it a long time, and I’m ready. I’m ready to retire.”

A graduate from the West Virginia MPA program in 1976, Longo started out as a City Manager in Wellsburg, West Virginia. From there stops included Pittsburgh, Billerica, and Duxbury.

He started as Town Administrator in Marshfield in 2008.

“It’s been very productive I think,” he said.

“I think I’ve done some good things. I’ve made a couple of mistakes, like everybody does. But it’s a great place to work. I’ve been blessed with great boards from the day I started even till now.”

He wanted to ensure a smooth transition, so he gave the board a heads up well before his retirement. The Board of Selectmen started to discuss qualifications for the next hire on Monday.

“We know we have to get it moving,” said Michael Bradley, Chairman of the Selectmen. “Six months can go the blink of an eye in town government.”

He said a search committee will be formed as well. Starting the search now will help everyone get acclimated sooner, rather than later. He also wants the new Town Administrator to have a part in the beginning part of next year’s budget.

Longo has a tough job, but Bradley said he’s handled it like a pro.

“He’s always maintained his professionalism and done everything in the best interest of Marshfield,” said Bradley.

“I’ve been lucky to work here, and I want to help the town move on to a new era,” said Longo.

The Board of Selectmen set July 17 as the date they’re posting the job opening.

