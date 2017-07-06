Marshfield: Three Men Charged After Brant Rock Market Employee Injured

An altercation left a Brant Rock Market employee in the hospital and three Marshfield men are charged in connection to the incident.

Kevin O’Donnell, 22, Jesse Whittaker, 22, and 21-year-old Neil Bjorkman were arraigned yesterday at Plymouth District Court.

Marshfield Police say the three men were involved in an altercation with a store clerk on Monday that left the victim with a broken eye socket and stitches. Whittaker and O’Donnell told police in the report they were drinking and enjoying fourth of July celebrations. They tried going into the market, but were not let in.

Attorney Patrick Reddington is representing Bjorkman. He says the allegations against his client are vague.

“I think that the store should have some surveillance showing exactly what’s going on, specifically with my client,” said Reddington. “He didn’t get out of the car, he didn’t talk to anyone — he didn’t do anything.”

O’Donnell’s attorney, Tamari Kovach, said it was hard to tell who had a role in the altercation.

“It’s difficult to imagine a scenario where all three of them – in something that unfolded very quickly – would be culpable,” said Kovach.

Attorney Stephen Feeney was representing Whittaker.

“My guy was in his car, next thing you know this store employee accuses them of doing whatever, sticks his head in my guy’s car,” said Feeney. “My guy diffused the situation.”

“They got back in the car, he starts it again, this alleged victim – and he hits his head on his own car door.”

All three are charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Drinking in Public, Disorderly Conduct, and Disturbing the Peace.

O’Donnell is the only one facing additional charges for Possession of a Class B and C substance.

Judge James Sullivan ordered all three be held on $500 cash bail and to stay away from the Brant Rock area.

