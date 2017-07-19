Marshfield: Water Consumption for Proposed 40B

In Marshfield, the Board of Public Works weighed in on water consumption for a 40-B project proposed on Commerce Road.

Mill Creek, the developer for the site, is proposing a 270-unit complex called “Modera Marshfield.”

Early in the hearing process, public works sent a letter to the zoning board with concerns over water consumption in the area.

Town Consultant Ed Pesce says he met with Mill Creek to work out what their actual need was.

Ultimately, the board voted to support 35,000 gallons of water per day for the project and imposed that town water not be used for irrigation systems or to fill a pool.

The next ZBA hearing for the 40-B will be on Wednesday, July 18.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising