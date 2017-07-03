Marshfield/Scituate: Humarock Public Beach Closed 3rd of July

By
Christine James
Posted on July 3, 2017

Use common sense and follow the rules for a safe holiday celebration in Marshfield and Scituate. Christine James sat down with Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares, Scituate Police Chief Mike Stewart, Marshfield Fire Chief Bill Hocking and Scituate Deputy Fire Chief Al Elliott to go over what to expect on the “Night Before the Fourth” which can be one of the busiest nights of the year for area departments.

