Middleboro: One Killed in Motorcycle Crash on I-495

An early morning motorcycle crash leaves one person dead.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Tom Ryan tells WATD News the incident involving two motorcycles took place shortly after midnight Wednesday on I-495 in Middleboro.

One operator was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Ryan says the other operator allegedly fled the scene.

That operator was later found and taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of injuries received during the crash.

Ryan says the identity of the deceased is being withheld, pending notification of family.

The incident is under investigation by the State Police Troop D Barracks, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, and the State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section.

