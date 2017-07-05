Middleboro: One Killed in Motorcycle Crash on I-495

– Posted on July 5, 2017Posted in: Local News
An early morning motorcycle crash leaves one person dead.
Massachusetts State Police Trooper Tom Ryan tells WATD News the incident involving two motorcycles took place shortly after midnight Wednesday on I-495 in Middleboro.
One operator was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
Ryan says the other operator allegedly fled the scene.
That operator was later found and taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of injuries received during the crash.
Ryan says the identity of the deceased is being withheld, pending notification of family.
The incident is under investigation by the State Police Troop D Barracks, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, and the State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section.
Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond!
Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising:
(781) 837-1166
Advertising
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.