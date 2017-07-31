Middleboro: Police Searching For Break-In Suspects

Middleborough Police are looking for two people in connection with a break-in.

Police say that on Saturday the two individuals broke into a business at 88 River St.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Middleborough Police at 508-947-1212 x 0.

