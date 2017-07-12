Milton: Mattapan Man Charged in Monday Home Invasion

A Mattapan man is facing charges in connection with a Monday morning home invasion in Milton.

Milton police say that at around 9:30 a.m. a man was outside his home on the 700 block of Blue Hill Ave. when he was approached by two men with handguns.

They brought him back into the home where his hands and feet were duct taped and property from the home was loaded onto the victim’s truck.

The victim’s wife arrived home roughly six hours later and she was also tied up.

The victim was then driven to a bank in Hyde Park while his wife was driven away in a separate car and the victim was told if he didn’t withdraw a large sum of cash his wife would be harmed.

While making the withdrawal the victim gave the teller a note alerting her of the situation, the teller in turn notified Boston Police.

Milton Police responded to the victim’s home which was vacant but showed evidence of a crime.

They then learned Boston Police that both victims were released and located in different parts of the city with one victim found on Geneva Ave. and the other on Brinsley St.

Police eventually located the suspect, 21-year-old Odalis Pacual German-Perez, and arrested him on charges of home invasion, assault and battery, two counts of kidnapping and armed assault in a dwelling. He is being held on $100,000 bail at the Norfolk County Correctional Center.

