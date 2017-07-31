Milton: Summer Months Bring an Increase in Door-to-Door Solicitors

In the summer months people often see an increase in salespeople and other solicitors knocking on their doors.

While this may be aggravating, it’s not illegal, at least not in Milton.

However, Deputy Police Chief James O’Neil tells WATD News there are some restrictions.

While it’s not uncommon for officers to be called when solicitors are overly aggressive, O’Neil says there are limits to what the department can do.

O’Neil does emphasize that these rules vary in different communities and that if anyone has concerns about specific salespeople in their neighborhood they should contact their local police department.

