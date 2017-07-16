Norwell: Medi-Spa CEO Says Missed Payment is “Misunderstanding”

At the Norwell Board of Selectmen meeting on Wednesday, Town Administrator Peter Morin said the town was moving into the default process for a medical marijuana dispensary that was approved in town.

The President and CEO of Mass Medi-Spa, Jeffrey Roos, reached out to WATD, and said it was a “misunderstanding.”

Morin said Mass Medi-Spa had missed a payment of $100,000 that was due June 30th per a host community tax revenue agreement.

“They have repeatedly represented payment would be made by June 30th,” said Morin.

Roos said that though his company had a provisional license from the state, it was not a license to operate. He said per the agreement with the town, when they got the final license to operate, they would make payments.

Morin said it was the first time the company indicated payment was scheduled for the final license.

Roos said he reached out to Morin to apologize for the mix-up.

“I’ll take full responsibility for the miscommunication,” said Roos. “We could have done better.”

With his company still raising funds for construction, Roos said finding financing was tough for businesses in the medical marijuana industry.

“The environment in the state is difficult,” said Roos. “We don’t have access to resources.”

He said a check for $5,000 for building permits was bounced because Bank of America closed the account.

“We are not keeping an eye on the building permits,” said Roos. “We are not at that stage.”

Roos said he would send a new check in good faith.

Morin said representatives for Medi-Spa stopped answering and returning his calls. Contact was made after the selectmen meeting on Wednesday.

“I take responsibility for the communication breakdown,” said Roos. “It was just a misunderstanding.”

“Hopefully they get financing and they can move forward,” said Morin. “If not, they should be straight with us and we’ll go from there.”

Roos is hoping to open Medi-Spa in Accord Business Park next summer.

