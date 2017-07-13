Norwell: Town Says Medical Marijuana Dispensary Defaulted on Payment

In Norwell, Town Administrator Peter Morin says the town is moving into the default process for a medical marijuana dispensary that was approved in town.

In June of 2016, the town entered in a host community tax revenue agreement with Mass Medi Spa.

The first payment was due this year.

“The payment of $100,000 was due June 30th,” said Morin. “The town hasn’t received that payment.”

The 20,000 square foot facility was slated to be a growing and treatment facility located in Accord Business Park.

Morin said despite trying to contact representatives for Medi Spa, he hasn’t had positive communication in months.

“We will notify the Department of Public Health of their non-compliance,” said Morin. “I think it will adversely affect their license applications in other places.”

Without the payment, he said the project is on a cease and desist order.

