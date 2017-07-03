Oak Bluffs: 3 Hurt After Ferry Struck by Passenger Platform

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on July 3, 2017Posted in: Local News

Officials say three passengers were injured when a ferry was hit by a passenger platform as the vessel was backing out of a dock in Massachusetts.

The Steamship Authority says the ferry was preparing to leave for its trip to Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard around 7:40 p.m. Saturday when one of two manually operated passenger platforms veered away from the dock and hit the vessel.

Several windows on the mezzanine level were broken as a result of the impact, leaving three passengers with minor injuries. Officials say the passengers were treated on board and didn’t require further treatment.

The ferry continued to Martha’s Vineyard and then returned to Woods Hole for repairs.

General Manager Robert Davis told The Cape Cod Times a Sunday morning trip was canceled.

Service has resumed.

- A.P. News

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers, and on air radio hosts and personnel.