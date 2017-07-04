Pembroke: Crews Respond To Fire

Crews from Hanson and Hanover were among those called in to deal with a fire at 287 Mattakeeset St.

WATD’s Ed Perry says that the fire reached two alarms and that fire trucks participating in the July 4th Parade in Plymouth were moved to the front so they could respond to the fire.

Pictures posted by Hanson fire show the building sustaining substantial damage.

We are continuing to follow this story and will provide you with more information as we receive it.

