Pembroke: Fire Destroys Home on Mattakeesett Street

By
Lenny Rowe
Posted on July 4, 2017Posted in: Local News

No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire destroyed a home on Mattakeesett Street in Pembroke Tuesday morning.

Pembroke Fire Captain Peter Tagliente said the call came in shortly after 9:15. While responding, he said they could see the smoke from the station.

“When we got here, we had fire showing from the A, B, and C side from both floors,” said Tagliente. “You could see the building was fully involved.”

Mutual aid from Hanover and Hanson responded to the scene. Duxbury provided station coverage.

Chief Mike Hill said a neighboring home 20 feet away started to catch fire.

“It was touch-and-go for a minute,” said Hill. “But they did a great job.”

“I got a line on that first off, just to make sure we didn’t have two buildings going,” said Tagliente. “When we had more man power, we went to fighting the fire.”

Hill said he believed the home was occupied at the time, but the occupant got out.

The building was deemed a total loss and was slated to be torn down. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Evidence from the scene was taken by the State Fire Marshall's Office. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Evidence from the scene was taken by the State Fire Marshall’s Office. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

A hot spot flared up around 1:00 p.m. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

A hot spot flared up around 1:00 p.m. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Captain Peter Tagliente (right) points out the hot spot. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Captain Peter Tagliente (right) points out the hot spot. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Pembroke firefighters put water on the hot spot. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Pembroke firefighters put water on the hot spot. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

An excavator was brought to the scene after the home was determined to be a health hazard. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

An excavator was brought to the scene after the home was determined to be a health hazard. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

A neighboring home 20 feet away was a concern for extension. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

A neighboring home 20 feet away was a concern for extension. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Firefighters were still chasing hot spots three hours after the initial call. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Firefighters were still chasing hot spots three hours after the initial call. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

The charred remains of the home. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

The charred remains of the home. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Lenny Rowe

Lenny Rowe is one of the newest addition to the WATD News team. He grew up in Pembroke and was an intern at WATD in 2012 -- his senior year at Pembroke High School. A 2016 graduate from Suffolk University, Lenny left the City of Boston and now lives in Rockland. Lenny has covered extensive events in news and sports, from the trials of James "Whitey" Bulger and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Outside of WATD, Lenny covers high school sports for The Boston Globe. Lenny can be reached at Lenny.Rowe30@Gmail.com