Pembroke: Fire Destroys Home on Mattakeesett Street

No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire destroyed a home on Mattakeesett Street in Pembroke Tuesday morning.

Pembroke Fire Captain Peter Tagliente said the call came in shortly after 9:15. While responding, he said they could see the smoke from the station.

“When we got here, we had fire showing from the A, B, and C side from both floors,” said Tagliente. “You could see the building was fully involved.”

Mutual aid from Hanover and Hanson responded to the scene. Duxbury provided station coverage.

Chief Mike Hill said a neighboring home 20 feet away started to catch fire.

“It was touch-and-go for a minute,” said Hill. “But they did a great job.”

“I got a line on that first off, just to make sure we didn’t have two buildings going,” said Tagliente. “When we had more man power, we went to fighting the fire.”

Hill said he believed the home was occupied at the time, but the occupant got out.

The building was deemed a total loss and was slated to be torn down. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

