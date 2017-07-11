Pembroke: Mediation Between Planning Board and ZBA

The town of Pembroke has no professional planner. Like every town in the state it does have a volunteer planning board and zoning board of appeals, a ZBA. State statutes gives each board different, but overlapping, responsibilities and authorities. With no one to mediate, that overlapping causes clashes. Monday night members of the two boards met with selectmen and town counsel to better understand their roles and how they can communicate, within the law, to avoid conflict.

Pembroke Town Administrator Ed Thorne:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Thorne-7-11.mp3

Board members present agreed to more joint meetings.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising