Pembroke: North River Commission Weighs-In on Cleaning Up River Banks

Luddham’s Ford is a park in the towns of Hanover and Pembroke where the Indian Head River, the main tributary to the North River, splits the towns. Pembroke wants to remove dead trees and weeds on its side. That’s caused the North River Commission, which has jurisdiction of the riversides, to intervene.

Pembroke Town Administrator Ed Thorne updated selectmen Monday night and our Charles Mathewson has this report.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/V-Pembroke-Mathewson-7-25.mp3

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising