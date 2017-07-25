Pembroke: North River Commission Weighs-In on Cleaning Up River Banks

By
Charles Mathewson
Posted on July 25, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

Luddham’s Ford is a park in the towns of Hanover and Pembroke where the Indian Head River, the main tributary to the North River, splits the towns. Pembroke wants to remove dead trees and weeds on its side. That’s caused the North River Commission, which has jurisdiction of the riversides, to intervene.

Pembroke Town Administrator Ed Thorne updated selectmen Monday night and our Charles Mathewson has this report.

 

About Charles Mathewson

Charles Mathewson worked in print journalism for more than two decades as a reporter and editor, and has won several regional and national awards. He resides in Plymouth where he writes fiction and paints, when not producing award-winning news as a reporter for WATD.