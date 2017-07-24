Pembroke: Road Work Begins Monday

Motorists are being advised to prepare for delays in Pembroke for work scheduled to begin on Monday.

The Department of Public Works says road construction repairs will be taking place on Hobomock St. beginning at 7 a.m.

The work area will be between Center St. and Learning Ln.

Officials say delays are to be expected through 4 p.m.

All scheduled work will take place weather permitting.

