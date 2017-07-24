Pembroke: Road Work Begins Monday

– Posted on July 24, 2017Posted in: Local News
Motorists are being advised to prepare for delays in Pembroke for work scheduled to begin on Monday.
The Department of Public Works says road construction repairs will be taking place on Hobomock St. beginning at 7 a.m.
The work area will be between Center St. and Learning Ln.
Officials say delays are to be expected through 4 p.m.
All scheduled work will take place weather permitting.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.