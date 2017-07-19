Pembroke: State Delegation Meeting with Local Businesses

Legislators from the Community Development and Small Business Committee are touring the state to learn from local businesses.

Those who ran businesses on the South Shore discussed with the committee benefits and challenges they faced.

“I think it’s huge that we have an opportunity to come out and listen to these small business owners that are doing this day-to-day,” said Chair of the committee, Ed Coppinger (D-Rep. 10th Suffolk).

Stops on Tuesday included Tiny & Sons Glass in Pembroke and French Memories in Duxbury.

Peter Brown of Tiny and Sons showed the committee how a windshield is replaced.

He said finding skilled workers is a challenge.

“When we grew up, the middle school used to have some sort of skill-training: metal shop, home ec, carpentry, and cabinet making,” said Brown. “They don’t teach that any more. Kids and the adults…don’t have those physical skills anymore, and that’s what we need to bring back to the schools.”

Vice-Chair of the committee, Josh Cutler (D-Rep. 6th Plymouth), said that sentiment was echoed by owner of French Memories, Debra Odier.

“It can inhibit growth, if you can’t find good employees,” said Cutler. “That’s the message I’ve heard through and through today.”

Further tours will include Boston and Springfield. Information from the visits will go back to the State House.

“It’s always helpful feedback for us,” said Cutler. “I know my colleagues will take this back to Beacon Hill and try to make some productive changes to our state policy.”

