Plymouth: Restoration Complete at the Historic Simes House

In Plymouth, the Community Preservation Committee hosted a ribbon cutting on Saturday to celebrate the restoration of the historic Simes House in Manomet Village.

So, is it Simms or is it Simes? Donna Curtin, Director of the Pilgrim Hall Museum answers the question:

“I believe historically it’s Simms, but today most people say Simes, so maybe we should call it the Simms-Simes house,” said Curtin.

Selectmen Chairman Ken Tavares says when he saw the house before restoration it looked like a derelict property “… and to walk through today and see the beautiful apartments upstairs, office space and public meeting rooms, it goes a long ways to talking about how Plymouth takes care of its icon images.”

And taking care of icon images is often the work of the Community Preservation Committee. Bill Keohan Chairs the group:

“This is the first time CPA funds have been used on a housing, historical and open space acquisition anywhere in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on one property,” said Keohan.

David Peck is Chair of the Building Committee and in his remarks he quoted Winston Churchill:

“‘We are not at the end, we are not even at the beginning of the end, but we are at the end of the beginning,” said Peck. “We’ve done our work. We’ve handed it over to the new foundation and the citizens of Manomet. The quote matches perfectly what we’re doing here. We’re not really done but we’ve passed a major milestone.”

