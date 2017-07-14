Plymouth: Charter Review Committee Reviews Current Form of Government

In Plymouth, the Charter Review Committee has begun its work of evaluating the current form of government.

Dennis Begley is Chair of the Review Committee and most recently chaired the School Committee. Begley also served on a Charter Review Committee 10 years ago. He says the first order of business is research.

“That’ll be reviewing with elected officials, town meeting officials, municipal employees—people that have been on the committees and commissions in the past. We’re reaching out to a lot of people who have already done a lot of time and effort on this topic,” said Begley.

And Begley says, this is what will happen after the group is done with the listening portion of their work.

“Then we get down to brass tacks and actually go through a section by section review—but an educated section by section review having all the info that we’ve gotten in the weeks leading up to that—rather than just sit down and start going through it line by line when we haven’t heard from anybody yet,” said Begley.

The Committee meets next on Thursday evening July 20th at 6:30 at town hall.

Charter Review Committee Members:

Joanne Aprea

Bill Abbott

Dennis Begley

Karen Buechs

Sergio Harnais

David Peck

Beth Segal

Sarah Sibley

Scott Vecchi

Listen to this story below:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Charter%20Review%20Update%20AIRS%207-14-17.mp3

