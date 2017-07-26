Plymouth County: Addiction Outreach Programs Join Forces

Mimi Walker
Two South Shore programs geared towards helping those with addiction have collaborated to form a wider network of helping those in need.

Project Outreach Plymouth and East Bridgewater Hope have formed Plymouth County Outreach H.O.P.E. (Help, Outreach, Prevention & Education). The new project was celebrated at a drop-in center opening at the New Hope Chapel on Tuesday evening.

Over 200 people have been helped by the community drop-in centers spearheaded by each group. Plymouth Police Chief Mike Botieri shares the kind of help the drop-in centers provide:

Sometimes, the drop-in centers will provide Narcan training to civilians through South Shore Hospital’s EMS Simulation Laboratory. Sim Lab Operator Richard Kelly explains how high-fidelity simulation of an overdose works:

There are over a dozen addiction support groups who are stakeholders in Plymouth County Outreach H.O.P.E., including Granite Recovery Centers, Bay State Community Services, Learn2Cope, and the Boston Bulldogs, which is a special running club specifically geared towards those recovering from addiction.

The New Hope Chapel will be hosting more drop-in centers from 5:00-9:00 p.m. on August 8th and again on the 22nd.

